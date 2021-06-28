Storage units becoming as hard to get as affordable housing across the Western Slope

Sopris Self Storage user Mackenzie Sexton shuts the door to the room of units on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Carbondale, CO.

Waitlists are growing for tens of thousands of storage lockers in mountain communities as new homeowners arrive, residents relocate and local workers scramble for rental homes

DENVER — Chase Beck has fielded dozens of calls like this in the past few months.

“They say ‘I just had the floor taken out from under me. I’ve been living here for years. I need to move out in 30 days and I’ve got nowhere to go. Can you help?’” Beck says.

The waiting list at his family’s All Valley Storage in Frisco is long, same as their Breckenridge facility.

“I feel their pain and I really do try to prioritize the locals, especially if they are teachers or essential workers, you know,” Beck says. “I have five public school teachers who are renting units from me because they live in their vehicle and their storage unit is their closet. I don’t want to chase them out of the county any more than they are already being chased out.”

Across the Western Slope, owners and managers at storage facilities are seeing unprecedented demand. Wait lists are longer than ever, and available units are rented in a matter of hours. As the housing crunch worsens and locals lose their homes to waves of deep-pocketed, work-from-anywhere newcomers, the search for a place to store stuff is just as desperate as the search for a place to sleep.

