Stories Beyond Borders film night to support Mountain Dreamers

Working Films and Mountain Dreamers have partnered for the Stories Beyond Borders event next week. Five documentaries on immigrant life in America will be shown on Tuesday, Oct. 22 and Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Courtesy Working Films

FRISCO — People interested in immigrant justice can see five documentary films next week. Hosted by Working Films and Mountain Dreamers, a local immigrant rights organization that raises money for a legal defense fund, the Stories Beyond Borders event showcases real tales about immigrant families and communities in America.

For instance, the film “Not a Citizen” tells the story of 28-year-old Maine resident Abdi Ali who might be deported to Somalia while “The Legacy of the Zero Tolerance Policy” is about a 6-year-old Guatemalan girl being separated from her family.

“Summit County’s diverse immigrant workforce is a crucial part of our local and regional economy, and their families and children are a vital and positive part of our community life,” Mountain Dreamers Executive Director Peter Bakken said in a news release. “Unfortunately, we are not immune here in the mountains to the toxic atmosphere that surrounds this issue. Nor are we immune to the federal government’s anti-immigrant enforcement practices. … An 18-year-old acquaintance of mine, a Summit High grad who had lived in our community from the age of 11, was detained by ICE at his mom’s house in Breckenridge and deported.”

Both screenings — one Tuesday, Oct. 22, and the second Wednesday, Oct. 23 — begin at 6:30 p.m. and will include a community discussion led by Mountain Dreamers. Doors open at 5:30 for a social hour, refreshments and a cash bar.

Tuesday’s screening is at The Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne. Wednesday’s event is at Colorado Mountain College

107 Denison Placer Road, Breckenridge.

Tickets are free, but there is a $15 suggested donation. Visit mountaindreamers.org for more information.