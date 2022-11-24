Stork & Bear Co. wins Best Clothing Store: Children’s for Best of Summit 2022

Mary Elaine Moore stands in her shop Stork & Bear Co. and Around the World Toys on Sept. 13, 2022.

Tripp Fay/For the Summit Daily News

For the owner of Stork & Bear Co. and Around the World Toys, there’s never a dull moment at the store, which was voted both Best Clothing Store: Children’s and Best Toy Store in the 2022 Best of Summit awards.

“It’s kind of like Christmas every day,” said Mary Elaine Moore, who owns the store.

Since 1986, Stork & Bear Co. and Around the World Toys has been a one-stop shop for parents that live in and visit the county. Moore moved to Summit County in 1980 and started working for Keystone Resort, where she met her husband. After the birth of their first child, Moore said they began looking into opening a children’s business, something they’ve now done successfully for over 30 years.

From shoes to outerwear to toys to books, Moore said she stocks the store with a variety of products to meet the needs of any parents that walks in. Over the years, the store has expanded from about 750 square feet to 3,000 square feet.

“We just felt like we had an opportunity to keep meeting the needs in the county for what our community was searching for,” Moore said. “It helped them because they didn’t have to go to Denver. … We were here before Walmart. We were here before the outlet stores, so we grew right away. Now, our daughter works with us full time, and that’s been just amazing.”

Moore added that the goal is to stay on top of trends and what parents are looking for, including special ordering items. She said that having engaging toys that allow children to learn has been one of her favorite parts of serving parents in the community.

“We put fun first,” she added.

Moore said that she’s thankful for the Summit County community and the support that community members have given to Stork & Bear Co. and Around the World Toys over the years.

“It’s great that the community feels that way to nominate us and vote for us, so we’re very grateful,” Moore said. “I could not do this without our community — whether they’re here in the county, the visitors that come on a regular basis or second homeowners. I cannot do it without the staff that have come to help me all through the years.”

It is located at 610 Main St., Frisco, and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Visit StorkAndBearCo.com for more information.