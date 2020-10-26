Storm brought 9 inches of snow to Keystone and Breckenridge

Keystone Resort announced on social media Monday morning that 9 inches of snow had fallen at the resort.

Photo from Keystone Resort

FRISCO — Sunday’s storm brought 6-8 inches of snow to Summit County, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Russell Danielson.

Northern Silverthorne saw a storm total accumulation of 7 inches, the western side of Silverthorne saw 8 inches, and Frisco recorded 6.5 inches. Danielson reported that snow during the day on Monday will be very light with any accumulation amounting to less than half an inch.

At the ski areas, Keystone Resort and Breckenridge Ski Resort saw 9 inches of snow. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area reported 6 inches.

After this storm, the county will enter a warming trend with dry weather and no more snow on the horizon. Danielson said the next 10-14 days look dry and that temperatures will warm to above normal for this time of year.

Following a high in the 20s on Monday in Dillon and Silverthorne, temperatures will rise into the low 40s on Tuesday and upper 40s on Wednesday, according to Danielson. He added that an additional two to three degrees will be tacked on each day throughout the rest of the week.