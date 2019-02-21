Storm could bring up to 14 inches of new snow to Summit County

A winter storm is on its way to the high country with snow expected to hit the mountains along I-70 late this afternoon and into Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Summit County and surrounding areas from 2 p.m. today through 11 p.m. Friday. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches are expected. Snow may decrease Friday morning, but is expected to pick back up Friday afternoon.

OpenSnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz forecasts dry weather from Saturday through Monday with snow showers over the northern mountains during the middle and end of next week.

The high today is 26 degrees with an overnight low of 6 degrees.