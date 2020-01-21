Storm on the way to Summit County for a midweek dusting of snow

The midweek storm is forecast to bring the most snow to the Continental Divide, where up to 6 inches is expected by Wednesday at Loveland Ski Area and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

Courtesy Casey Day at Loveland Ski Area

FRISCO — Midweek snow is forecasted from Tuesday through Thursday in Summit County, freshening up the slopes with up to 6 inches.

Robert Koopmeinerf, meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said there will be snow Tuesday afternoon into the night with 1 to 4 inches of accumulation by dawn Wednesday. There is a 60% chance of snow from Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Koopmeinerf said the bulk of snowfall is likely to occur around the Continental Divide, which will be beneficial to Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Loveland Ski Area. As A-Basin gears up to open the East Wall and Steep Gullies advanced terrain, the storm could give the ski area the snow boost it needs.

Through Wednesday night, Koopmeinerf predicted 6 inches in the western mountains and around 1 inch in the valley. Joel Gratz, founding meteorologist of OpenSnow, predicted 3-6 inches of snow Wednesday at Copper Mountain Resort.

On Thursday, Koopmeinerf said there will be scattered snow showers with snow accumulation of less than 1 inch.

“Light snow is what you’re expecting,” Koopmeinerf said.

Thursday has a 20% chance of snow showers and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Koopmeinerf reported that Thursday night and Friday will be dry, and there will be a small chance of snow Saturday afternoon with very light accumulation, if any.

“By Monday of next week into Tuesday, there’s a better chance of snow,” Koopmeinerf said. “The storm next week has potential from Monday through midweek.”

Koopmeinerf added that this time of year, the northwest and westerly winds, coupled with moisture, are what typically bring snow to Summit County, which is how the majority of recent snowstorms have played out.

Temperatures are forecast to gradually cool off through the week in Frisco with a high of 39 degrees Tuesday, 36 on Wednesday and 28 on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Friday will begin a warmup in temperatures with a high of 38 degrees. A high of 40 degrees is forecast Saturday, and a high of 42 degrees is expected Sunday.