Storm to bring up to 3 inches of snow Tuesday

Another round of light snow will fall across Summit County on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

National Weather Service meteorologist Robert Koopmeiners said snow will start falling after dawn Tuesday and will continue into the evening, tapering off by midnight. He said the storm is expected to bring a light dusting to town and up to 3 inches at higher elevations.

According to the National Weather Service’s Frisco forecast, Tuesday is expected to reach a high temperature of 48 degrees. Wednesday will be chillier with a high of 40 degrees. The weekend is expected to be warmer, with highs above 50 degrees.

Tuesday’s storm is this week’s best chance for snow. Koopmeiners said the next shot at precipitation will be at the end of the weekend.