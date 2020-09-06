Storm to bring up to 6 inches of snow Tuesday, up to 12 inches on high peaks

FRISCO — The snowflake icon has made an appearance on Summit County’s weather forecast for this week. According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Russell Danielson, Tuesday, Sept. 8, is expected to bring 2-6 inches of snow to the county’s towns. The snow will begin early Tuesday morning and continue through the day into Tuesday night.

The peaks of higher mountains on the eastern side of the county are forecast to see 10-12 inches of snow, according to Danielson. Danielson explained that it should be cold enough for natural surfaces such as grass to see snow accumulation during the weather event, but said not much accumulation is expected on roadways as the majority of the snow will fall during daylight hours.

The National Weather Service forecasts that Frisco will see a high temperature of 32 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday with 10-15 mph winds and gusts as high as 28 mph. Tuesday night’s low temperature will be approximately 14 degrees. After Tuesday temperatures will begin to warm, with a high temperature of 44 degrees on Wednesday, 54 degrees on Thursday and Friday and 67 degrees on Saturday. Danielson said that the area should remain dry from Wednesday through next weekend.

The red flag warning that was put in place on Sunday, Sept. 6, due to hot and dry conditions along with increasing wind will end at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7. According to the National Weather Service, the red flag warning will be followed by a winter storm watch that will be in place from 12 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8 to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9.