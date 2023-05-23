Stormy forecast prompts Summit High School to move graduation ceremony location

Summit High School is moving its commencement ceremony celebrating 2023 graduates indoors as storms roll toward Summit County.

The graduation ceremony will now take place in the Summit High School gymnasium on Saturday, May 27, at 9 a.m. Check-in for seniors begins at 7:45 a.m. in the cafeteria. Doors open for ticketed people at 8 a.m., and then general admission seating for those without wristbands will begin at 8:15 a.m.

Principal Tim Ridder said the decision was made in light of the safety and comfort of graduates, families, friends and the workers involved in the celebration. Ridder said the ceremony takes days to set up, and a decision had to be made by Monday, May 22. In light of thunderstorms predicted on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a substantial chance for lightening and strong rains, the administration decided it was best to hold the ceremony indoors.

Even if the forecast changes, the ceremony will occur in the high school gymnasium.

The parade for graduates on Thursday, May 25, from 5-7 p.m. in Breckenridge is expected to be a rain or shine event, but lightening could cause the parade to be canceled. For updates, visit Facebook.com/SummitCountySchools .