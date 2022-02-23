Strategic Government Resources chosen as recruitment firm in search for new Frisco town manager

Frisco Town Hall is pictured March 1, 2021. The town has selected a recruitment firm to hire a new town manger.

Sawyer D'Argonne/Summit Daily News archive

Out of 16 recruitment firms, Frisco Town Council chose Strategic Government Resources to help the town hire its new town manager. The firm was selected during a council work session Tuesday, Feb. 22, and is the first step in filling the vacancy left by Tony O’Rourke’s resignation in January.

The town hasn’t used a recruitment firm before, and Human Resources Manager O’Lynda Fette recommended an external search last month because Frisco has had five town managers since 2011, including those who served in interim roles.

Fette and other Frisco staff narrowed down the 16 choices to six, then four and finally two based on criteria such as cost, estimated time to fill the position, history of recruiting in mountain towns and responsiveness to questions.

In addition to Strategic Government Resources, the other semifinalists included GovHR USA, KRW Associates and Slavin Management Consultants. GovHR and Strategic Government Resources were the two finalists.

“All four of them are very qualified,” interim Town Manager Diane McBride said. “Getting it down to two was quite the effort, and I would say both of these are good firms.”

Staff talked to people recently recruited by the firms as well as government clients that used their services. GovHR had worked in Englewood, Fort Collins, Wellington, Eagle and Aspen; while Strategic Government Resources worked with some of those same towns as well as Craig, Durango, Golden, Greeley, Vail and more. GovHR has hired 322 managers since 2013, and Strategic Government Resources has hired 125 since 2016.

“It comes down to how they presented the information to us solely,” council member Andy Held said. “It’s really a flip of a coin. … Both seem capable, though.”

One difference that stood out to council was that Strategic Government Resources offers an 18-month service guarantee when GovHR offers 12 months. The guarantee means the firm will work again with the town if another search needed to happen within that period.

O’Rourke worked in Frisco for less than six months. Former Town Manager Nancy Kerry announced her resignation in April 2021 after being with the town for just less than 2 1/2 years.

Both firms haven’t needed to use their guarantee often, however. GovHR’s tenure for all placements averages four years, and 403 out of 552 are still in the position. For Strategic Government Resources, 123 out of 154 are still employed or stayed for more than three years.

The firms estimate that the manager position will be filled in about four months. GovHR’s base estimate cost is $23,500 and Strategic Government Resources estimates a cost of $24,900, with each offering additional resources at an extra cost. Town Council has budgeted $40,000 for the search.