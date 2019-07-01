Strider bike race returns to Breckenridge on Wednesday

A group of youngsters on Strider bikes zooms through a custom course at the Frisco Adventure Park during the 2016 Strider for Life benefit event.

Town of Frisco / Special to the Daily

The Kingdom Park Strider Bike Race will return to the Breckenridge Recreation Center this week.

Breckenridge is inviting residents throughout the county to bring their children to the fourth annual event Wednesday. The event is meant for kids ages 1 through 6, offering two race courses around the Kingdom North Field softball field. Kids will have the choice to participate in a shorter course around the bases, or take on the longer course around the full field on no-pedal balance bikes.

Following the race there will be music, food, medals and prizes for the top three finishers in each category. Registration costs $6 and can be done online, at the recreation center’s front desk or at the race. The race starts at 4 p.m., and everyone must be registered by 3:45 p.m. Parents must complete an online sports waiver before the beginning of the race.