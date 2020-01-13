Strong and quick snowstorm to hit Summit County on Friday

Summit County ski areas are forecast to get 5-10 inches of snow Friday, Jan. 17.

Courtesy Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

FRISCO — After several days of snow showers, Summit County is forecast to be hit with a bigger storm Friday.

Kari Bowen, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, explained that there is a moist northwest storm flow through Wednesday.

“Then, as we approach Thursday, the flow shifts a little bit more southwest, and we get a bit of a disturbance in the southwest flow,” Bowen said.

Bowen added that there will be more moisture Thursday and Friday with an increased chance of snow Friday.

“We have an increase of moisture Thursday into Friday morning, and with that, we will see better chances of snow for the west and southwest regions in the morning that will move into the Summit County area late morning or afternoon,” Bowen said.

The storm is expected move out overnight Friday, according to Bowen. She added that current estimates for snowfall accumulation Friday will be 2-5 inches across Summit County.

For the mountains and ski areas specifically, Joel Gratz, founding meteorologist of OpenSnow, predicts 5-10 inches for most mountains Friday.

“The best powder will be on Friday, with perhaps a few inches of snow lingering on Friday night for the northern mountains, and this would keep conditions soft on Saturday morning,” Gratz wrote in his blog.

This fresh snow comes on top of the moderate amounts of snowfall the Summit County ski areas received over the weekend, a decent start to January for skiers and snowboarders.

On Monday, Jan. 13, Summit County resorts reported 3-5 inches in the past 48 hours with heavy snow falling into the afternoon.

3" of snow in the last 24 hours freshens us up a bit! #CopperMountain pic.twitter.com/OIkaqvt23c — Copper Mountain (@CopperMtn) January 12, 2020