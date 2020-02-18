Subaru WinterFest to bring live music and activities to Copper Mountain Resort

Subaru WinterFest will return to Copper Mountain Resort with live performances by Kind Hearted Strangers, The Lil Smokies and Fruition.

Matt Szmanda / Special to the Daily |

COPPER MOUNTAIN — Subaru WinterFest, presented by Harmon Kardon, will take place from Feb. 28 through March 1 at Copper Mountain Resort. The event will feature free live music with performances from Kind Hearted Strangers on Friday, Feb. 28, and The Lil Smokies and Fruition on Saturday, Feb. 29. The weekend event will include complimentary snacks and refreshments, dog activities, lawn games, giveaways and gear demos. Gear demos will be from brands including Nordica, Lib Tech, Shred and Thule.

Subaru owners are eligible to partake in weekend experiences like exclusive mountain gondola rides, tram jam sessions, backcountry yurt concerts, and VIP parking and gifts.

The event also will have recycling collection and waste reduction education.