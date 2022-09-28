Submit your photos to Summit Daily’s fall colors gallery

Fall is seen arriving at the Dillon Reservoir. To celebrate the new season, the Summit Daily News is hosting a fall colors gallery where readers can submit their photos for a chance to be featured in the print paper.

Katarina Hilovska/Courtesy photo

Fall color is bursting in Summit County, and to celebrate, the Summit Daily News is asking readers to share their best shots in its Fall Colors Photo Gallery.

Submissions are accepted through Oct. 31, and readers can submit as many photos as they would like. Submissions will appear in the online gallery on SummitDaily.com. Some images will also appear on gallery pages in a few print issues of the paper from now until the contest ends.

To submit photos, visit SummitDaily.com/fallphotos .