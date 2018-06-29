Sugarloaf Fire reaches 900 acres in Grand County, now within 4.5 miles of Summit County
June 29, 2018
The Sugarloaf Fire bared its teeth toward Summit County last night, ballooning to 900-acres, according to Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons, who also serves as the county’s wildfire warden. As of now, Summit County isn’t considered to be in imminent danger.
The blaze, located near Henderson Mill south of Kremmling, is now within 4.5 miles from Summit County based on the final multi-mission aircraft (MMA) flyover that took place late last night. Contingency plans are currently in place should the fire spread into Summit County.
While final reports from last night suggested the fire was more likely to move east based on weather, officials are being cautious given other conditions. Last night the National Weather Service in Grand Junction issued a Red Flag Warning across most of western Colorado, warning of low humidity and dry fuels which could exacerbate fires along the western slope.
Summit County entered Stage 2 fire restrictions yesterday, which means open flames, charcoal grills, outdoor smoking, chimineas and similar items are all off limits.
An update on Inciweb, an interagency incident information management system, noted that there may be trail, road and campground closures in the area later today for public safety reasons related to smoke. A Type 3 incident management team is on order and expected to take over management of the fire tomorrow morning.
Stage 2 Fire Restriction:
In addition to the prohibitions of Stage 1 restrictions, the following activities are prohibited by Colorado law during a Stage 2 fire restriction:
- Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire.
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building.
- Possessing, discharging, or using any kind of firework or other pyrotechnic device.
- Using any kind of explosive.
- Operating a chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m.
- Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order.
- Welding, or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame.
- Possess or use a motor vehicle off road: Except when parking in an area of vegetation within 10 feet of the roadway; and except for parking overnight in developed campgrounds and at trailheads.
Source: Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control