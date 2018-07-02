Sugarloaf Fire surpasses 1,200 acres, Weston Pass Fire hits 6,500

Summit County Stage 2 Restrictions:

1. Disposing of any burning object outdoors, including without limitation cigarettes, marijuana, cigars or matches.

2. Selling fireworks

3. Operating a chainsaw without an approved spark arrested, 5 gallons of water, a 2A10BC classified dry chemical fire extinguisher and a round point shovel with an overall length of at least 36 inches. The fire extinguisher will be immediately accessible to the equipment operator. The water and shovel may be kept with fueling supplies but readily available for use.

4. Welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame outdoors.

5. Inflating or propelling hot air balloons.

6. Smoking is prohibited, except in an enclosed vehicle or building.

Exemptions:

1. Liquid-fueled or gas fueled stoves, grills or lanterns that include shut-off valves are permitted when used in an area at least three feet or more from flammable materials such as grasses or pine needles.

2. Fireplaces contained within buildings

3. Commercial, professional and municipal fireworks displays where specific approval has been granted by the Summit County Sheriff.

White River National Forest Restrictions:

1. Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire or stove fire. This includes charcoal grills and barbecues, coal and wood burning stoves and sheepherder’s stoves. It also includes use in developed camping and picnic grounds.

2. Smoking except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer or building.

3. Possessing, discharging or using any kind of firework or other pyrotechnic device.

4. Using an explosive including, but not limited to fuses or blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, exploding targets, and tracers or incendiary rounds.

5. Operating or using any internal combustion engine (e.g. chainsaw, generator, ATV) without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order meeting either:

a. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service Standard 5100-1a; or

b. Appropriate Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE recommended practice J335(b) and J350(a).

6. Operating a chainsaw without an approved spark arresting device as described in Prohibition number 5, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher (8 oz. capacity by weight or larger and kept with the operator) and a round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use.

7. Welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.

8. Possess or use a motor vehicle off National Forest System Roads except when parking in an area devoid of vegetation within 10 feet of the roadway, and when parking overnight in a developed campground.

9. Violating any state law concerning burning, fires, or which is for the purpose of preventing or restricting the spread of fire.

Exemptions:

1. Persons with a written fire entry and activity permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.

2. Persons using a fire fueled solely by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels.

3. Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.

4. Any federal, state, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

5. Resident owners and leasers of land within the restricted area except from restriction number 1, provided such fires are within a residence.