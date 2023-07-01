Summer arrives at Breckenridge Ski Resort amid ongoing Peak 8 lift construction 

The wilderness and high Alpine scene that surrounds Breckenridge Ski Resort during the summer season. Breckenridge opened for the summer on Friday, June 30 and will be open daily until Labor Day.

Breckenridge Ski Resort/Courtesy photo

For the second summer in a row, Breckenridge Ski Resort’s summer operations will be affected by construction at the Peak 8 base area.

Last summer, the upgrade of Rip’s Ride took place on the mountain, and this summer season Peak 8’s 5-Chair will see an upgrade from a two-person lift to a high-speed quad in preparation for the upcoming winter.

With all of Breckenridge’s summer activities operating out of the Peak 8 base area, the ongoing construction to 5-Chair will inhibit the resort from providing some of its usual activities this summer season.

“It is a big project that is having an impact,” director of skier services Kyle Murphy said. “With that being said we still have a lot of activities throughout the resort for our guests of all ages. Ultimately the biggest impact we are seeing from an activity standpoint is that we opened up a little bit later than we usually do.”

Typically, Breckenridge Ski Resort opens for the summer season in the middle of June, but the opening date was pushed back to Friday, June 30, this year in order to accommodate some of the major construction that needed to be completed prior to having guests on the mountain again.

Cold late-winter weather and a rain-filled spring delayed the project a little bit, but on Tuesday, June 27, construction crews were able to get a start on a major part of the project by flying in concrete via helicopter for the base of new lift towers.

“We got a lot done on Tuesday,” director of mountain operations Greg Davidson said. “We did experience some delays due to the wind, but we will have an opportunity to finish that up in the coming weeks.”

Even though the project was postponed due to weather, the nice sunny weather of late has allowed construction crews to quickly catch back up and get back on schedule. After pouring the rest of the concrete for the base of the lift towers, construction throughout the summer will focus on excavation, snow making relocation and utility relocation.

“That is the majority of the project,” Davidson said. “Putting the lift towers and terminals in place is almost the icing on the cake. Of course it is hard work that our specialized teams perform, but all the other excavation, earth work and utility infrastructure will take at least half the summer. It will be a little bit until you see the big mechanisms of the chairlift arriving, but make no mistake work is progressing.”

From a summer activity standpoint, Murphy — who oversees all of Breckenridge’s summer activities — says that the Alpine slide will be the only activity that will not run at all this summer season.

“That is a popular activity and it will not be running this summer,” Murphy said. “It is right in the middle of the construction zone. It is something next year that will be coming back and the 5-Chair upgrade will positively impact the capacity and flow of the attraction.”

Outside of Breckenridge’s Alpine slide not being able to operate this summer, the Gold Runner coaster will operate on a limited basis with its operating schedule dictated by the construction taking place on 5-Chair.

All of the other typical summer activities at Breckenridge will run as planned this season with the only change maybe being their location in the base area due to construction taking up some of the space at the base.

“We have had to relocate our gem mining because that was in the construction zone,” Murphy said. “That is popular with little kids so we wanted to keep that activity going for the summer. We relocated that to the bottom of Peak 8 so it is still accessible.”

A helicopter flies in cement for the 5-Chair construction project on Tuesday, June 27 at Breckenridge Ski Resort. Katie Young/Breckenridge Ski Resort

Murphy and Davidson have ultimately made sure that they not only maximize the space they have to operate all of Breckenridge’s summer operations, but have also placed a heightened focus on the safety of guests and employees amid the moving pieces of an active construction zone.

“Ensuring that the footprint that we do have is set up in the best way,” Murphy said. “We are really deliberate with what our main setup is and how we queue our guests. Making sure that it is safe for both our guests and employees.”

Breckenridge Ski Resort officially opened for the summer season on Friday and will remain open daily with all of the resort’s Epic Discovery activities through Labor Day on Sept. 4.

Peak 8 base camp activities include mini golf, bungee trampolines and gemstone panning, scenic rides and bike hauls on the Colorado SuperChair, plus adventure activities more than 11,000 feet above-sea-level at Alpine Camp including the Gold Summit climbing wall and Alpineer challenge course.

Fourth of July and opening weekend biking trails include Upper Pioneer, Swinger, Dwight’s, Breakaway, Upper Frosty’s Challenge, Edge trail, Game trail and Zendo trail for about 15 miles of riding. All of the remaining biking trails will open as soon as possible. Additionally, the Horseshoe Bowl hiking trail is now open for the season.

In terms of Fourth of July celebrations, DJ music will be spinning at the Peak 8 base area from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4.

Breckenridge Ski Resort will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the BreckConnect Gondola running from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.To purchase an Epic Discovery ticket, visit the ticket office on Peak 8.