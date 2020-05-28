Summer camps permitted to open June 1 with limitations

The Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center has canceled portions of summer programming, such as camps and internships. Virtual events are in the works.

Courtesy Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center

Under Colorado’s new public health order, summer camps will be allowed to open June 1 with precautions to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Overnight camps will remain prohibited in June, and new guidance will be issued for July and August, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. However, day camps and youth sports camps are allowed to open starting June 1.

Under the amended order, indoor camps will be limited to 10 children per group while outdoor camps will have a limit of 25 kids per group. Participating children won’t be allowed to mix between groups, according to guidance from the state health department.

Parents should do their research before sending their kid to camp, according to a news release from Centura Health. Specifically, parents should look up how the summer camp will be encouraging proper hand hygiene, screening children for symptoms, maintaining the ratio of caregiver to children and handling pickup and drop-off.

It’s also important for parents to educate their kids about hygiene and make sure they are feeling well before sending them off to camp, according to the release.