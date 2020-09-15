Summer County residents receive US Postal Service mailer with incorrect voting information
A federal judge on Saturday, Sept. 12, ordered the U.S. Postal Service to stop delivering a flyer that contains incorrect information about mail-in voting in Colorado.
The order came after Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, filed a lawsuit to stop the flyers from being delivered. Griswold said the postcard presents false information in the bullet points it includes, namely by telling Colorado voters they must request a mail-in ballot.
That’s not the case. Under Colorado’s universal mail-in ballot system, every registered voter receives a ballot in the mail. There is no need to request a ballot.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court, asks that the Postal Service be barred from continuing to deliver the postcards to Colorado voters. Judge William J. Martinez issued a temporary restraining order that bars the Postal Service from sending the flyers to Colorado voters through at least Sept. 22.
The agency says it has already delivered 75% of the flyers it planned to distribute to Coloradans, including those in Summit County.
