Summer County residents receive US Postal Service mailer with incorrect voting information

The third checkbox on the U.S. Postal Service mailer reads "Request your mail-in ballot (often called "absentee" ballot) at least 15 days before Election Day." That information is incorrect in Colorado, where all registered voters will receive a mail-in ballot.



A federal judge on Saturday, Sept. 12, ordered the U.S. Postal Service to stop delivering a flyer that contains incorrect information about mail-in voting in Colorado.

The order came after Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, filed a lawsuit to stop the flyers from being delivered. Griswold said the postcard presents false information in the bullet points it includes, namely by telling Colorado voters they must request a mail-in ballot.

That’s not the case. Under Colorado’s universal mail-in ballot system, every registered voter receives a ballot in the mail. There is no need to request a ballot.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court, asks that the Postal Service be barred from continuing to deliver the postcards to Colorado voters. Judge William J. Martinez issued a temporary restraining order that bars the Postal Service from sending the flyers to Colorado voters through at least Sept. 22.

The agency says it has already delivered 75% of the flyers it planned to distribute to Coloradans, including those in Summit County.

