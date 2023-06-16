Summer operations begin at Vail, Beaver Creek this weekend

The lifts open for daily operations at Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek Mountain this weekend.

Beaver Creek/Courtesy photo

This weekend also marks the start of daily lift operations during the summer at Vail and Beaver Creek. Gondola One (No. 1) in Vail Village and the Eagle Bahn Gondola (No. 19) will open on Friday and the Centennial Express (No. 6) will open on Saturday.

Beaver Creek summer 2023 operating dates and hours

Open daily: June 17 – Sept. 4

Open Saturday and Sunday only: Sept. 9 – 24

Centennial Express Lift, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Vail Mountain Season Dates:

June 16 – Sept. 4: Open daily from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sept. 8 – Oct. 1: Open Friday – Sunday from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

In addition to lift service, the resorts are also offering other activities at the top and at the base of the lifts. At the Lionshead base area, work on your short game with mini golf. This summer, tubing and the Forest Flyer will be available at Epic Discovery along with other activities like bungee jumping and the kid’s zip line. Fuel up at Talon’s Deck Outdoor Grill and Bistro 14 at the top of the Eagle Bahn Gondola (No. 19) and at Mid-Vail Grill at the top of Gondola One (No. 1).

Beaver Creek will have mini golf, bungee jumping, a climbing wall and gem panning at the base of the Centennial Lift (No. 6) this summer. At the top of the lift, Spruce Saddle will provide eats, lawn sports and lounge chairs so you can enjoy the view. Free family programming like outdoor yoga, live music and more returns this weekend as well.

To see ticket prices, trail maps for trail running, hiking and biking and a full list of summer offerings go to Vail.com . and BeaverCreek.com .

This story is from VailDaily.com .