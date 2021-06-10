Summertime and the reading is easy

Next Page Books & Nosh will host a book launch for “In the Heights: Finding Home” on Tuesday, June 15. Though virtual, Next Page is also getting back in the swing of in-person events.

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

Live concerts and indoor events appearing on the calendar is a good sign about the health of our community. Another welcome sight is Frisco’s Next Page Books & Nosh opening its doors for book clubs, signings and other happenings.

I’ve been participating in a friend’s virtual book club since last year, but Next Page is bringing some of those back for folks who’d rather discuss face-to-face. In June, groups like The Drinking Club with a Reading Problem and Not Your Mother’s Book Club will discuss titles such as “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates and “The Death of Vivek Oji” by Akwaeke Emezi. So grab a book and sit in the grass under some shade or on a sunny deck.

If you’re searching for more reading material for the clubs or to work on Summit County Library’s summer reading challenge, browse the Friends of the Summit County Libraries used book sale featuring books, audiobooks, sheet music, DVDs and more. The first in 18 months, it will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 11, and Saturday, June 12, at the north branch location, 651 Center Circle in Silverthorne. Another sale will happen at the same time and place June 25-26.

Also making a comeback is the shop’s live music and happy hour from 4-6 p.m. on select Wednesdays. Musician Randall McKinnon already performed June 2 and 9, and he’ll return to the store June 16, 23 and 30.

From 11 a.m. to noon June 19, author Guy Brilando will sign copies of his book “Discovering Your Authentic Truth” at the store’s parklet, 409 Main St. From 2-3 p.m. June 26, Carmen Rubino will be at the parklet for her fantasy series the “Ddraig Chronicles.”

For those who aren’t ready for in-person events, or those who want to take advantage of the connecting capabilities of the internet, don’t worry. Next Page has two virtual discussions on the docket.

First, journalist Martin J. Smith will discuss “Going to Trinidad” at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12. The former senior editor of the Los Angeles Times Magazine, his book delves into the history of gender-confirmation surgery in the remote town of Trinidad, Colorado.

Days later, Random House, Next Page and other independent bookstores participate in a virtual event all about the musical “In the Heights.” Authors Lin-Manuel Miranda — who created and starred in the musical before the phenomenon of “Hamilton” — Quiara Alegria Hudes and Jeremy McCarter celebrate the launch of “In the Heights: Finding Home” to coincide with the movie adaptation.

The book details the history of the award-wining musical with essays, annotated lyrics and more. Though I’ve yet to see any production of “In the Heights,” as a massive “Hamilton” fan who loved the “Hamilton: The Revolution” behind-the-scenes book, I doubt it will disappoint.

The author talk happens from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, on Zoom. Visit NextPageBooks.IndieLite.org to purchase a copy, sign up for the event and submit questions for the Q&A.

What I’m watchinig ‘Sweet Tooth’ Usually, I recommend reading the source material over watching the adaptation, but I’m consistently surprised at how well the new Netflix television show enhances Jeff Lemire’s comic book series. It goes from a grim, dark tale where no one trusts one another, similar to “The Walking Dead,” to a hopeful adventure story — all while preserving the important points of the plot. That post-apocalypse plot follows 10-year-old Gus — a half-deer, half-human hybrid — in a world transformed by a devastating pandemic and the rise of hybrids such as himself. He is accompanied by former professional football player Tommy Jepperd as they search for Gus’ mom using only a photo of her and the caption of Red Rocks, Colorado. Narrated by James Brolin and executive produced by Robert Downey Jr., the reluctant-father narrative is balanced between tension and heartwarming moments with chemistry reminds me of Taika Waititi’s hilarious “Hunt for the Wilderpeople.”

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.