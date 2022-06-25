Summertime is the best time for food, beer and the outdoors in Dillon

Lake Dillon Ampitheater. Photo courtesy of The Town of Dillon



It’s no secret that Summit County has quickly become a year-round destination, but if you’re looking for the epicenter of summer activities, the Town of Dillon has worked hard to create a recreational and dining atmosphere that’s unlike anything else you’ll find in the area.

Your perfect day in Dillon can include a mixture of nearby trails and mountain attractions – not to mention the variety of activities available with the community’s lakeside facilities – followed by an afternoon of live music and food.

The Lake Dillon Amphitheater is building a statewide reputation for its mix of free and paid shows with national headliners such as Flogging Molly, The National and Greensky Bluegrass, all of which will be playing later this summer. For a full, family-friendly outdoor experience, you can also enjoy a range of memorable comedy and animated favorites at the amphitheater’s Movies on the Water series.

But first, gear up with some physical activity. Consider a walk through the Dillon Nature Preserve or a stroll along the Old Dillon Reservoir. Or if you’re in for more of an uphill experience, head over to the 9,280-foot trailhead and tackle the nearly mile-long Tenderfoot Trail or the moderately-challenging Oro Grande Trail, with 3.5 miles of trees and inspiring views of the lake and the Tenmile Range.

In town, the bocce ball and tennis courts are open all summer long, and disc golf in Dillon is also free and open to the public all year round. The disc golf area includes a beginner and a more challenging course, with fantastic scenery.

If you’re looking for local crafts and other homemade items, plus food and drink, Dillon’s Farmers Markets will be held every Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., running from June 10 to September 2. Ninety-nine vendors will line Lodgepole Street with the best county and Colorado made arts, regional produce and more.

A day in Dillon wouldn’t be complete without some time on (or at least near) the water, and the Dillon Marina opens to the public on May 27. The marina rents motorized pontoon boats for family lake cruises, as well as 22-foot Catalina sailboats for more adventurous outings. There are also kayak and stand-up paddleboard rentals, as well as boat tours and sailing school, plus the legendary Pug Ryan’s Tiki Bar for after-water dining and drinks.

For a day of sampling local brews, you can also check out Pug Ryan’s main brewery and restaurant in town, or head over to the nearby Dillon Dam Brewery, two of the longest running craft breweries in the county – both with a full kids and adults menu.

Dillon’s business and dining community has also expanded with the opening of The Vue, a new rooftop lounge and restaurant located at the recently opened Homewood Suites hotel. Open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily, the restaurant features craft beer, cocktails and, of course, endless views of Summit County.

There’s also Bistro North, the new sister restaurant to Breckenridge’s famed Blue River Bistro. Located in the Dillon Ridge Shopping Center, Bistro North has its own distinctive, creative American cuisine, plus an extensive wine list and creative cocktails.