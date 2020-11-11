Summit Advocates awarded grant to create pet-friendly shelter

Summit Advocates for Victims of Assault was awarded a grant to help provide pet-friendly shelters for domestic violence survivors.

Photo by Liz Copan / Summit Daily archives

Summit County Advocates for Victims of Assault was recently awarded a RedRover Relief Safe Housing grant, which will allow the group to provide on-site housing for pets of domestic violence victims.

RedRover, a countrywide nonprofit based in Sacramento, California, provides financial assistance and support through the program to ensure domestic violence victims are able to safely escape abusive situations with their pets.

“Sadly, many domestic violence victims stay in abusive homes because they are afraid to leave their pets,” said Nicole Forsyth, RedRover president and CEO, in a release. “Their pets are often also victims of abuse, suffering from injuries and neglect.”

The nonprofit awarded Summit Advocates with an $8,300 grant, which the group will use to renovate two bedrooms in the shelter to be pet-friendly and to purchase supplies like beds and crates. Summit Advocates is seeking additional donations to help purchase pet food, cleaning supplies, grooming products and other essentials.

About 50% of pet-owners entering domestic violence shelters report that they left their pets with their abuser, and more than 70% said their abuser has threatened, injured or killed family pets, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

“Coming to a shelter is hard enough, and if the one thing that can help make someone feel just a little more comfortable is having their pet with them, then we want to do our best to accommodate that,” said Claudia King, Summit Advocates’ development director.

Community members can help purchase pet care items for the shelter at Tiny.cc/summitpets or through the Summit Advocates Pet Needs wish list on Amazon.com. Donations to the RedRover Relief program can be made at RedRover.org/donaterelief.