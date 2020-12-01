Summit Advocates continues to operate amid COVID-19 restrictions

Summit Advocates for Victims of Assault will continue to help vulnerable members of the community despite the increase in COVID-19 restrictions.

Summit County officially moved into the level red phase of COVID-19 response in November, but Summit Advocates is hoping to remind residents that it will continue to offer vital resources and support to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

While the office is open only for essential meetings, staff members are working normal hours at home and in the office based on current restrictions, and are prepared to work with survivors 24/7. The shelter will remain open at a limited capacity, and an emergency shelter will continue to be provided to individuals in need.

Anyone who has experienced domestic violence, or is quarantined in an unsafe situation with an intimate partner or abuser can call the 24/7 crisis line at 970-668-3906 to speak with an advocate. Advocates also can receive secure messages through SummitAdvocates.org or by emailing info@summitadvocates.org.

Summit Advocates’ services are free and confidential and do not require a police report or information regarding immigration status.