Summit Advocates for Victims of Assault awarded grant to help survivors
Summit Advocates for Victims of Assault received a $12,500 from the Colorado Association of Realtors Foundation.
The local nonprofit provides the only emergency shelter in Summit County for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and trauma. The grant will help fund the nonprofit’s Living Beyond Violence Program, according to a news release.
The program helps survivors relocate into more permanent housing by assisting with rent, food, moving costs and other emergency financial needs, according to the nonprofit’s website.
Advocates is one of 11 recipients of grants from the foundation. According to the news release, the Colorado Association of Realtors will issue another round of grants from July 13 to Aug. 31.
