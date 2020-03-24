Summit Advocates for Victims of Assault continues service during shutdown

Advocates for Victims of Assault is continuing to serve the Summit County community despite sweeping closures to other businesses and organizations around the county.

While volunteer shifts have been suspended, the core Summit Advocates team is still working remotely to cover the group’s crisis line 24/7 to support survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

According to the organization, calls to stay home amid the COVID-19 outbreak have created some confusion among community members, and the group emphasized that there are still resources to help individuals who are experiencing unsafe domestic environments or who might be avoiding following the public health order for fear of their situation at home worsening.

Any individuals who are quarantined in an unsafe situation with an intimate partner or abuser, are concerned about isolating in a dangerous situation or have experienced domestic violence should call the Summit Advocates 24-hour crisis line at 970-668-3906. Secure messages also can be sent through SummitAdvocates.org and info@summitadvocates.org.

In addition to the crisis line, the organization’s shelter is open to house survivors as needed, along with other emergency housing options in the county. The group is also offering emergency financial assistance programs and legal advocacy.

Anyone in immediate danger should call 911. Summit Advocates’ services are confidential, and no police report is required to receive assistance.