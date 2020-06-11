Summit Advocates to host inaugural charity golf event at The Raven

A view of one of the fairways at the Raven Golf Club in Silverthorne on May 6.

Jason Connolly / jconnolly@summitdaily.com

Summit Advocates will host its first charity golf tournament July 13 at The Raven at Three Peaks.

The event, Mulligan Cup: Second Chances for Survivors, is looking for sponsors and participants. The 18-hole shotgun-start scramble tournament will begin at 8 a.m. One-player entry is $190 while team entry is $760. Both include a buffet lunch.

To sign up to play, visit Tiny.cc/mulligancup. Those interested in sponsorship opportunities can email christina@summitadvocates.org.