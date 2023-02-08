Summit Alpine ski team earns pair of 1st-place finishes at Loveland Ski Area giant slalom

Summit junior Luci Brady competes in the Colorado High School State Skiing Championships at Winter Park on Feb. 17, 2022. Winning by almost a full second, Brady recently placed first overall at the Loveland Ski Area giant slalom on Friday, Feb. 3.

Liz Copan/Summit Daily News archive

The Summit High School Alpine ski team has entered its final week of competition prior to state and the team could not be performing any better.

In the team’s final giant slalom competition of the regular season on Friday, Feb. 3, at Loveland Ski Area, both the Summit boys and girls Alpine ski teams placed first overall thanks to several racers finishing within the top 10.

Freshman Seth Montgomery led the way for the Summit boys, placing second overall in a combined time of 1 minute, 10.78 seconds. Montgomery recorded the highest finish among freshmen since Middle Park High School freshman Salvador Stokled placed fifth.

In third place overall was senior Michael Cheek. Cheek has continued to show improvement throughout the season and is trending in the right direction heading toward the state competition. Cheek finished with a combined time of 1:11.27 and with a top-run time of 34.89 seconds.

Senior Jackson Campbell placed ninth overall, senior Liam Dalzell placed 15th and sophomore Emmett Dalzell placed 19th. All five Summit ski racers met the qualifying cut off to compete in the giant slalom at state.

The Summit boys Alpine ski team placed first overall with 169 points to beat out Evergreen High School and Middle Park. Evergreen placed second with 155 points, and Middle Park placed third with 154 points.

Like the boys, the Summit girls Alpine ski team was able to put three racers within the top 10.

Junior Luci Brady dominated the competition, recording two solid runs to finish with a combined time of 1:12.66. The performance was enough to beat out Middle Park’s Emma Bellatty by 0.81 seconds — a large margin for a fast and quick Alpine ski race.

Sophomore Kristiana Stoyanova also had two clean runs in order to place third overall with a combined time 1:13.70.

After being injured in a hard crash earlier in the season, freshman Lauren McCalla returned to competition and placed seventh overall with a combined time of 1:15.19.

Sophomore Sadie Slahetka placed 22nd with a time of 1:21.25, and freshman Victoria Campbell placed 22nd with a time of 1:21.51.

Brady, Stoyanova and McCalla all qualified for the giant slalom at the state competition.

With 172 points, the Summit girls team earned the Tigers’ second first-place team finish of the competition. Middle Park placed second with 171 points, while Evergreen placed third with 151.50 points.

Summit will compete in its last slalom race prior to state on Friday, Feb. 10, at Beaver Creek Resort.

The following week, Summit will host the Colorado High School State Skiing Championships at Copper Mountain Resort and the Frisco Peninsula from Feb. 16-17.