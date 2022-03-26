Summit Alpine skiers lead all-star team to win

Summit High School Alpine ski team members Luci Brady, from left, Michael Cheek, Paige Petersen, Kristiana Stoyanova and Keira Horvath pose for a photo after competing at the Western U.S. High School Championships held on Mount Rose in Lake Tahoe on March 12. The Colorado team placed first in both the men’s and women’s competitions by a wide margin.

Andrew Petersen/Courtesy photo

Several members of the Summit High School Alpine ski team were invited to the Western U.S. High School Championships at Mount Rose in Lake Tahoe following the team’s incredible performance throughout the high school season.

Held March 11-12, the championship event featured a total of seven all-star state teams. Colorado sent one team along with Wyoming and California while Nevada and Oregon each sent two teams each.

Michael Cheek, Luci Brady, Keira Horvath, Kristiana Stoyanova and two-time 2022 state champion Paige Petersen represented Summit on the slopes.

All of the racers at the event tried to get as high on the leader board as possible in order to earn points for their respective team.

The Summit skiers competed very well on the first day of the competition as part of the giant slalom event.

Petersen had the best finish among her Summit team members, placing fourth in the event with a combined time of 2 minutes, 1.33 seconds.

Horvath placed two spots behind Petersen with a combined time of 2:03.32, while Brady finished in 2:04.64 to place eight. Stoyanova made it within the top 30, finishing in 27th with a time of 2:13.24.

In the men’s giant slalom, Cheek notched a top-10 finish by placing eighth with a time of 1:58.44.

On the second day of the competition, the Summit High School talent competed in the slalom with Petersen once again leading the way. She placed second in the event behind Annie Henderickson from Oregon.

Petersen had the top time after her first run but wasn’t able to match the speed of the other competitors on her second. Petersen finished with a combined time of 1:29.82 and a top run time of 43.45 seconds.

Horvath once again followed Petersen in the slalom, placing fifth overall with a combined time of 1:31.15. Both Brady and Stoyanova finished within the top 20, placing 11th and 16th, respectively.

In the men’s slalom, Cheek wasn’t able to better his eighth place finish the day prior and placed 11th in a time of 1:32.59.

In the team race, Colorado ran away from the competition thanks to the Summit racers.

The competition was scored based on of the top six skiers from each team. Each member’s combined points contributed to the team total. When all four races were completed, team Colorado surpassed the other teams by nearly 1,000 points in each race.