Summit among top 10 counties in state to owe the most after tax filing

It’s been a little over a month since the federal income tax filing deadline has passed, and one organization is taking a closer look at which counties in Colorado received the highest tax refunds and what counties owed the most.

According to SmartAsset, Summit County was among the top 10 counties in Colorado that owed the most after tax filing. According to the list, Summit ranked No. 10 and had 677,300 taxpayers who owed taxes. The list stated that the average amount owed was $5,869.

No. 1 on the list was Pitkin County, which had 2,970 taxpayers owing an average of $12,417. Pitkin was also No. 1 on the list for the county that had the highest tax returns with 5,770 of Pitkin’s taxpayers receiving a refund averaging $4,059.