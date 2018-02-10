Summit and neighboring counties expect to see 5-10 inches, with more snow possible during the week

Lock and load those bindings, we're in for a fluffy week. The mountains should see 5-10 inches this weekend, with more snow possible at the beginning and end of the next week, as the region finally sees some consistent snowfall during a particularly dry season.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Summit and neighboring mountain counties as snow moves its way from north to south along the Continental Divide.

These are the resort snow accumulations as of Friday night:

Eldora — 4"

“The gist is that just about every mountain will see 4-8 or 5-10 inches during the day on Saturday.”Joel Gratzmeteorologist at OpenSnow.com Recommended Stories For You

Winter Park — 4"

Arapahoe Basin — 2"

Loveland — 2"

Keystone — 1"

CDOT had warned of dangerous, slick conditions Friday night. Traction law was in effect Saturday morning. The agency reported several accidents along I-70 and heavy traffic as Front Rangers rushed to the mountains to hit the slopes on a relatively rare second powder day in a week. US 6 Loveland Pass was briefly closed in the late morning due to an accident, but reopened around 1 p.m.

Joel Gratz of OpenSnow.com and had predicted on his blog a slight chance of a weekend storm early last week, although he was not highly confident in the modeling at the time. In his latest forecast as of 6 a.m. Saturday morning, he predicted snow to last from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and believed that some spots would receive up to 15 inches.

"The gist is that just about every mountain will see 4-8 or 5-10 inches during the day on Saturday," Gratz wrote, "and just about everywhere will have a powder day on Saturday with the best turns during the middle and end of the day."

Gratz also wrote that "snow quality should be great," with the transition from warmer temperatures to colder temperatures over the course of the day leading to "thicker, fluffier snow."

Gratz also said that western mountain resorts Beaver Creek, Aspen and Irwin should see the most snow, and also predicted that the southern mountains should get the best powder morning on Sunday as the storm hits there last and drops fresh powder after lifts close Saturday.

In his extended forecast, Gratz sees light snow possible Monday and Tuesday in the mountains, with another extended storm possible from Thursday through Sunday.