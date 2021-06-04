Summit baseball can’t keep pace in loss at Rifle

Will Koll pitches during one of Summit High School baseball's two wins over Eagle Valley on Tuesday, May 18, at the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area in Frisco.

Photo by Joel Wexler / Rocky Mountain.Photography

In their return to the diamond Thursday after a week-and-a-half break, the Summit High School varsity baseball team couldn’t get enough runs in a 5-2 loss at Rifle (6-6, 5-3 4A Western Slope League).

Sophomore starting pitcher Zach Willms struck out nine Bears batters, didn’t walk a single hitter and only relented three runs in five innings pitched. But infield errors by the Tigers (5-6, 4-4) led to five runs off of six hits for Rifle as the Bears recovered from an early deficit.

Tigers head coach Patrick Stehler commended Willms’ fastball command as the tall senior consistently threw in the upper 70s and reached the low 80s at times, while also factoring in some breaking balls.

“Zach Willms pitched an amazing game,” Stehler said. “He was ready to go, and in the end it was just too many pop-ups on our part. They were getting easy outs out of all of us. We couldn’t put it together for a win.”

Willms was relieved by Tigers sophomore Will Koll. He struck out two batters and gave up only one hit in the sixth inning.

At the plate, Tigers sophomore third baseman Brecken Perlow and sophomore catcher Cassius Bradford each registered two hits. Perlow sent a shot beyond the Bears outfield fence for a solo home run. Tigers junior outfielder Jax Boyd drove in the other RBI for the Tigers on a double while Perlow also hit for a double.

Despite the early lead powered by Perlow, Rifle combined a couple of big hits with a few sloppy plays by Summit’s fielders.

Summit is next scheduled to play at Glenwood Springs on Saturday, June 5, before returning home to the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area for a Senior Night doubleheader versus Steamboat Springs on Tuesday, June 8.

“We’ll go ahead and flush this loss and look for two wins on Saturday,” Stehler said.