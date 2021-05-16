Summit baseball loses 2 in doubleheader at Palisade

The Summit High School varsity baseball team huddles in the season opener against Holy Family on Saturday, May 8, at the Frisco Peninsula.

Photo by Ashley Low / Ashley Low Photography

The Summit High School varsity baseball team fell to 1-4 on the season Saturday, May 15, with a pair of losses in a doubleheader at Palisade.

Summit lost the opener 4-2 and dropped the nightcap 11-1.

In the opener, Tigers senior Zach Misch gave up one run through the game’s first three innings before the Bulldogs busted out for three runs in the fourth inning to take a 4-1 lead.

The Tigers opened the game in the top of the first inning with a 1-0 lead thanks to a couple of timely hits. It set up Misch to keep Summit in the game with his pitching though the Tigers could not muster any more offense until a second and final run in the top of the fifth inning.

“Zach’s control was great,” Summit head coach Patrick Stehler said. “He was spotting his fastball and getting his breaking ball over for strikes.”

After Palisade chipped away to pull away for a win in the doubleheader’s opener, the Tigers opened the nightcap with a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Paliade finished the game with 11 unanswered runs, including four runs in the third inning and six runs in the fifth inning.

Stehler said Tigers pitcher Will Koll threw well to start the second game after he finished the first game of the day on the mound.

“Hats off to Palisade’s pitcher in the second game,” Stehler said. “We couldn’t get our offense going. We’ll go ahead and move on from today. We’re looking forward to playing on Tuesday and putting up a better performance.”

Summit is scheduled to next play 3 p.m. Tuesday at home at the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area versus Eagle Valley.