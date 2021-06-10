Summit baseball season ends in road loss at Grand Junction

Tigers senior Foster Krueger slides into a base during Summit's pair of wins over Steamboat Springs at the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area in Frisco on Tuesday, June 8.

Thursday, June 10, was a tough end to a much celebrated baseball season for the Summit High School varsity team, falling 10-0 at Grand Junction.

In his final game on the mound for the Tigers, Summit senior Zach Misch relented only five hits in five innings. But Grand Junction was also able to earn four walks to tally seven earned runs versus Misch. Grand Junction was active on the base paths, swiping five steals against the Tigers despite Misch’s six strikeouts.

After giving up four runs in the bottom of the first inning, Misch settled in as Grand Junction scored only two more runs through the fifth inning. Then, in the bottom of the sixth inning, Grand Junction tacked on four more runs to clinch the win.

“Just like he’s done all year, Zach threw great,” Tigers head coach Patrick Stehler said. “He did everything we expected him to do and then more. We just didn’t get the (offensive) support behind him.”

Tigers sophomore Will Koll came on in relief for Misch in the bottom of the fifth inning and struck out one hitter and walked one before Grand Junction reached the 10-run lead rule to automatically end the game. Both runs scored during Koll’s time on the mound were unearned for the pitcher, as the Tigers fielders incurred four errors for the full game.

At 7-9 overall, Grand Junction is a large school that competes in the 5A Southwestern League. Stehler said Summit couldn’t keep up with Grand Junction’s execution on the mound, in the field and in the batter’s box.

“They didn’t make errors, and their pitcher threw great,” he said.

Misch, Koll, senior Foster Krueger and junior Charlie Pedigo successfully hit on base for Summit on Thursday while sophomore Zach Willms was the only batter to earn a base on balls.

The loss resulted in a final record for Summit this season of 7-9 and 6-6 in the 4A Western Slope League. Koll finished the season as the Tigers’ leader in batting average at .409 while Misch and sophomore Cassius Bradford also hit above .300 — Misch at .356 and Bradford for .355.

Koll was also the team’s leader in hits with 18, followed by Misch’s 16 and 12 apiece for Krueger and sophomore Jax Boyd. Bradford led the team with 13 RBIs while fellow sophomore Brecken Perlow drove in 12 runs. Perlow, Bradford and Misch also hit one home run each.

In their final season with the Tigers, Misch and Krueger each recorded five doubles. Misch also led the team with 14 stolen bases.

“In the end, we are just sad to see Zach and Foster go,” Stehler said. “We know they are going to go ahead and do great things in the future.”

On the mound for the season, Koll amassed a team-low ERA of 0.78 in nine innings pitched. Misch led the team with 27 1/3 innings pitched as the squad’s go-to hurler. Misch struck out 24 batters in that action behind Willms’ team-high 29 strikeouts in 18 innings pitched.

Willms is a part of a deep sophomore class the Tigers will return next season.

“We are excited to get into our summer ball season at the end of June, and going into July, we’ll keep moving forward,” Stehler said. “We’re excited to see who’s going to step up into those senior roles.”