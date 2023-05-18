Summit baseball team earns 12th seed in the Class 4A regional baseball tournament
After finishing the regular season with a record of 15-6, the Summit High School boys baseball team has been awarded the 12th seed in the 32-team Class 4A regional baseball tournament.
Summit will play in Region 5 out of eight, and the top team in each region will advance to the eight-team 4A state baseball tournament.
Summit will face No. 21 Evergreen High School on Saturday, May 20, at Palisade High School at 12:30 p.m. If Summit wins, the team will then face the winner of No. 5 Palisade and No. 28 Grand Junction Central, later in the afternoon.
Summit previously faced Evergreen on April 1 when the Tigers recorded a 17-6 win.
