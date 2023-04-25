Summit baseball team gets win during spring break trip to Utah and Idaho

Will Koll looks towards home plate during Summit's senior day game versus the Aspen Skiers on May 17, 2022. Over spring break, Summit recently traveled to Utah and Idaho where the team went 1-2.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

Instead of spending the entire week-off from school enjoying a well-deserved vacation, members of the Summit baseball team traveled to Idaho and Utah in order to play a slate of three games against formidable teams.

Prior to the spring break trip, Summit faced Rifle High School on April 11.

In need of the team’s first 4A Western Slope league win of the season, Summit powered past the Rifle Bears in Rifle to win 14-1.

In the huge statement win, Summit was led in large part by senior pitcher Will Koll and freshman pitcher Sam Eldredge. Koll allowed zero hits and zero runs while striking out six batters. Eldredge allowed three hits, one run and struck out four batters.

Koll and senior Zach Willms led the charge in the batter’s box. Koll had three hits and scored two runs while Willms had three hits, scored a run and brought in four runs.

Summit’s resounding win over Rifle gave the team some momentum heading into its team trip to Utah and Idaho. Tasked with playing three competitive teams in a span of 48 hours, Summit knew it would be a challenge that would prepare the team for the remainder of the season.

On Monday, April 17, Summit faced a 6-7 Ridgeline High School baseball team in Millville, Utah. Ridgeline got things going in the bottom of the first inning by scoring one run before the team really opened up the game with an eight-run third inning.

Trailing 9-0, Summit was able to cut into the score a little in the top of the fourth by scoring two runs of its own, but Ridgeline closed out the game with three more runs in order to defeat Summit 12-2.

Summit had the night to think about its loss before it took to the diamond against a 13-5 Twin Falls High School baseball team the next morning in Pocatello, Idaho. Like the game against Ridgeline the night before, Summit allowed its opponent to score the first points of the game with Twin Falls bringing home three runs in the top of the second.

Unlike the Tigers’ previous game, Summit did not allow Twin Falls to build a significant lead before it started to challenge the team. Summit responded with four runs of its own in the bottom of the second before the team combined for four more runs by the end of the fourth inning.

With three more runs scored by Summit in the fifth, the Tigers led 11-5 with only two innings remaining. Summit scored two more runs in the sixth and held Twin Falls to a single run in the seventh to win 13-6.

Summit produced 14 hits with senior Jack Schierholz scoring two runs. He was also credited with one hit.

Almost immediately after getting a win against Twin Falls, Summit faced Highland High School from Pocatello. With a record of 9-7, Summit knew Highland would be another test for the team.

In the top of the first inning, Summit got out to an early lead by scoring two runs which Highland matched once it got its own chance at the plate. Summit continued to produce offensively, and with a combined four runs, the Tigers led 6-4 at the end of the third inning.

Summit scored a run in the top of the fourth to lead 7-4 heading into the fifth, but the three run lead was not enough to hold off the Highland Rams. Summit struggled in the field in the bottom of the fifth. As a result Highland scored six runs to take a 10-7 lead.

Summit was held scoreless in the final two innings while Highland scored three more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Highland defeated Summit 13-7.

“Winning the game in Idaho was big for the team, showing us we can stack up with pretty much anyone,” Schierholz said of the team’s play on the trip. “We know we could have walked away with another win and will compete with every and any team we play.”

Despite only getting a win over a course of the trip, Summit feels like it grew lot in terms of experience and team chemistry.

“This trip was a great opportunity for all of us to bond and build up more chemistry,” Schierholz said. “It was fun going out to eat as a team and playing paintball and then focusing on baseball.”

Summit is 5-5 overall on the season and will now prepare to take on the rest of the regular season, which is riddled with huge 4A Western Slope league games.

“The goal is to win out the rest of the season and put us in the best position for playoffs,” Schierholz said. “We are just going to take it one game at a time.”

Summit is scheduled to host four league games at the conclusion of the season with the first game being played on Tuesday, May 9, against Battle Mountain High School. The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the Frisco Peninsula baseball field.