Summit basketball player earns all-state honors

Autumn Rivera makes a break for the basket during the Tigers' home game vs. the Palisade Bulldogs at Summit High School in Breckenridge on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

John Hanson/For the Summit Daily News

Summit High School senior Autumn Rivera has earned all-state honors from the Colorado Coaches of Girls’ Sports for her contribution to the Summit High School girls basketball team during the 2022-23 winter season.

Along with being named to the all-state girls basketball team, Rivera has been invited to the Colorado Coaches of Girls’ Sports All-State Games. The prestigious event has grown over the past 45 years and will once again honor senior female athletes through basketball, volleyball and softball all-state games.

The all-state basketball game will be played on Sunday, March 19, at Grandview High School in Aurora. The Class 4A all-state game is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.