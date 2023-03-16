Summit basketball player earns all-state honors
Summit High School senior Autumn Rivera has earned all-state honors from the Colorado Coaches of Girls’ Sports for her contribution to the Summit High School girls basketball team during the 2022-23 winter season.
Along with being named to the all-state girls basketball team, Rivera has been invited to the Colorado Coaches of Girls’ Sports All-State Games. The prestigious event has grown over the past 45 years and will once again honor senior female athletes through basketball, volleyball and softball all-state games.
The all-state basketball game will be played on Sunday, March 19, at Grandview High School in Aurora. The Class 4A all-state game is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.