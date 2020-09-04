Summit Biz Rebuild program gearing up for second cohort | SummitDaily.com
Summit Biz Rebuild program gearing up for second cohort

Taylor Sienkiewicz
  

Local businesses met virtually to discuss business strategies amid COVID-19 as part of the Summit Biz Rebuild.
Photo from Amy Kemp / Mountaintop Media

The Summit Biz Rebuild program, which recently graduated its first local cohort of business leaders and entrepreneurs, is offering a second round.

The program, powered by Co.Starters, is a nine-session business bootcamp designed to aid businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The program costs $75 to participate and includes an e-learning program as well as virtual sessions and some in-person sessions from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays from Sept. 24 to Nov. 19.

More information and a link to apply can be found at SummitChamber.org/road-to-recovery.

