Summit boy basketball team unable to overcome first-quarter deficit before falling to Silver Creek, 69-31

In the Summit High School boys basketball team’s first game since the holiday break, the Tigers traveled to Longmont in order to take on Silver Creek High School.

From the onset of the game, Summit was challenged by the competitive 6-2 Silver Creek Raptors team. The 1-3 Summit Tigers were eager to enter the new year with another tally in the win column but ultimately fell to the Raptors, 69-31.

Silver Creek’s win was in large part due to a massive first quarter, which saw the Raptors outscore the Tigers 33-4. Silver Creek exploited the Summit defense while lighting up the scoreboard from beyond the 3-point line. Silver Creek delivered seven 3-pointers for 21 points in the first quarter.

Summit looked better in the second quarter, putting up 11 points and trailing 44-15 at halftime.

Zach and Luke Schmeeckle helped the Raptors put the game away for good in the third quarter. Silver Creek put up 17 total in the quarter while holding Summit to 6.

Summit outscored Silver Creek 10-8 in the final quarter, but it wasn’t enough to win.

Summit fell to 1-4 on the season while Silver Creek improved to 7-2. The Tigers will now prepare for their home opener against Palisade High School at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Palisade is currently 5-5 on the season.