Summit boys baseball shuts out Palmer, 17-0

The Summit High School Tigers boys baseball team is off to a great start, winning two out of its past three games to open the season.

The team won its first game of the season against Durango on Saturday, March 12, before dropping a game to Montrose later that day as part of its first varsity tournament.

The Tigers then traveled to Colorado Springs to take on the Palmer Terrors on Tuesday, March 15, for the team’s third game of the season.

The Tigers put on a show against the Terrors as the team played a well-rounded game, logging a lot of hits along with stellar pitching from the Tigers bullpen.

KJ Slaugh was first up on the mound, where he threw for three complete innings. He only allowed four hits, striking out five Palmer batters.

Thanks to a solid performance on the mound and in the field, the team had the opportunity to get its bats going and put points on the board.

The Tigers scored one run in the first inning, seven in the second, four in the third and five in the fourth to mercy-rule Palmer, 17-0, after four innings.

Leading the way in the batter’s box were seniors Jack Taylor and Jax Boyd.

Off four plate appearances, Taylor tallied one hit and four runs batted in. Boyd registered a hit and three runs batted in off three plate appearances.

In total, the Tigers combined for 11 hits and 14 runs batted in to the Terrors’ four hits and zero runs brought in.

Summit’s win over Palmer improves its record to 2-1 as the team prepares to travel to take on Rifle on Saturday, March 19. The first pitch is scheduled to be thrown at 11 a.m.