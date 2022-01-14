Summit boys basketball can’t match talent of Eagle Valley, falls 73-48

Battle Mountain's Roshawn Reid shoots as Summit's Ephraim Overstreet, No. 22 and Tyler Nakos, No. 00, attempt to block his shot in the second quarter Feb. 25, 2021, at Summit High School in Breckenridge.

Liz Copan/For the Summit Daily News

On Thursday, Jan. 13, the Summit High School Tigers boys basketball team faced the 8-2 Eagle Valley Devils.

From the start, the Devils looked like the better team as they pushed the ball down the court past Summit defenders, and then played even better defense as they forced turnovers by using a full-court press that left the Tigers trounced.

The Devils opened the game with a 12-0 run that produced forced passes from the Tigers offense.

Mac Scroggins got the scoring going inside to put the Tigers on the board. Jack Schierholz scored soon after Scroggins when he was able to sink a shot from behind the three-point arc.

By the end of the first quarter, the Tigers were down, 24-14.

In the first part of the second quarter, Summit attempted to match Eagle Valley’s pace of play, which for a while worked as the Tigers pulled within seven points of the Devils.

But after a timeout by the Devils, the home team started to extend its lead once again, going into halftime 40-29.

Eagle Valley continued to run up its lead in the second half as it found success by continuing to force Summit turnovers and keeping the pace of the game quick.

Scroggins, Schierholz and Ephraim Overstreet led the Tigers on the floor, but they were not able to hold things together as the talented Eagle Valley team got its ninth win of the season, 73-48.

The Devils offense was spearheaded by junior Nicolaus Vonstralendorff, who scored 11 points against Summit in order to average 15.1 points per game this season

The Tigers fall to 2-8 on the season and 0-2 in league play. Summit will look to rebound at home as it takes on the 1-6 Battle Mountain Huskies on Friday, Jan. 14.