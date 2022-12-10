Summit boys basketball defeated by Evergreen High School, 41-24

Summit High School’s Emilio Jain drives to the basket during the forth quarter of the varsity boys basketball game against Basalt on Feb. 10, 2022 at Summit High School in Breckenridge.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

Following the Summit boy basketball team’s first win of the season over Grand Junction last Friday, the Tigers failed to win a second straight game against Evergreen High School on Friday, Dec. 9.

Both teams came into the matchup with a win, with Summit being 1-1 and Evergreen 1-2. The Evergreen Cougars proved to be the superior team at this point in the season, defeating Summit 41-24.

The game was close in the first quarter, but as the game progressed Evergreen started to pull away

It was in the second quarter that Evergreen started to go on a significant scoring spree. Summit attempted to slow Evergreen down but was unable to find an answer prior to halftime.

Senior Jack Schierholz attempted to rally his team both vocally and by leading the team toward the basket, but Evergreen continued to produce points while Summit struggled offensively.

At halftime, Summit trailed 27-11.

“We had the lead for a little bit in the first but we had a little less guys after fighting some injuries and sickness at practice this week,” Schierholz said. “It started to run away from us in the second quarter. They started hitting shots, we started missing shots.”

In the second half, Summit did a better job at slowing down the scoring of Evergreen, but it was not enough to mount a complete comeback.

“Coming out of halftime our goal was to kind of beat them in the third quarter,” Schierholz said. “We wanted to score more than them in the third quarter. We did accomplish that so it was good to get that goal done.”

Summit produced 13 points in the second half to end up with 24 total points while Evergreen’s Luke Killian and senior Duncan Mcintosh routinely connected in the second half of the game to put up 14 total points.

Summit was defeated 41-24 to fall to 1-2 overall.

“Our goal every game is to keep our opponent to 10 points or less every quarter,” Schierholz said. “We were right there, holding them to 40 points or so. We did accomplish that, and we are proud of our defense. We just have to figure out a way to get the ball in the basket and ways to score.”

Summit will play again on Saturday, Dec. 17 when it takes on its former league rival — Battle Mountain High School — in Edwards at 2 p.m.

“We are going to focus on the intensity and energy level in practice,” Schierholz said. “Practice should be way more intense than games so when you get to the games it is easy. Coach Jordan really wants us to get this win on Saturday, we all do.”