Summit boys basketball falls to Fruita Monument

Summit senior Tyler Nakos steals a Fruita Monument pass during the Tigers' 46-38 season-opening loss to the Wildcats at Summit High School in Breckenridge.

Photo by Antonio Olivero / aolivero@summitdaily.com

Indoor team-sport competition returned to Summit County on Thursday night when the Summit High School varsity boys basketball team lost their season-opener 46-38 to Fruita Monument High School.

After the start of the basketball season was delayed by the Colorado High School Activities Association’s approved COVID-19 variance with the state, the Tigers – playing with masks on — raced out to an early advantage.

On their home hardwood at Summit High School, senior newcomer Tyler Nakos opened the game with a 3-point conversion. Nakos’ 8 points early in the first quarter on the strength of two 3-pointers propelled the Tigers to a 15-7 lead. Head coach Jordan Buller was proud of the team’s defensive intensity and effort early on in the game.

“At the beginning we did really well communicating and getting after it, but the lack of conditioning bothered us at the end of the first half and end of the game,” Buller said.

Buller’s conditioning concerns reared their ugly head in the second quarter, as the Wildcats outscored the Tigers 13-2. Fruita Monument entered halftime with a 20-17 lead thanks to several forced turnovers off Tiger players that turned into transition buckets.

In the third quarter Summit was led by senior captain point guard Hector Diaz, who scored all five of the team’s points in the quarter. Missed free throws in the second half derailed Summit’s pressure defense-fueled rally, with the Tigers connecting on just 7-of-17 shots from the charity stripe in the second half.

Summit rallied all the way back to tie the game at the 4-minute mark of the fourth quarter on a Tyler Nakos 3. Buller drew up the double-down screen at the two elbows out of a timeout. But over the game’s final few minutes Fruita Monument was consistent at the free-throw line and earned several ideal shot opportunities in transition to seal the game.

Buller was more pleased with the team’s ball movement in the second half, but hopes the team will improve on entering the ball more into the post in Saturday’s home game against John F. Kennedy High School at 1:15 p.m.