Summit boys basketball gets off to a good start but falls to Steamboat, 45-29
On Wednesday, Feb. 2, the Summit boys basketball team once again got off to a good start as it outplayed Steamboat Springs in the first quarter, scoring 12 points to Steamboat’s 5.
From there, however, the game fell into the control of the Sailors as they produced 19 points in the second quarter to the Tigers’s 4, putting them up 24-16 at halftime.
Out of halftime, the Sailors continued to score while shutting down the Tigers on the defensive side of the floor. The Tigers once again scored only four points in the third quarter, with the Sailors combining for 16 total steals throughout the game. Kellen Adams led the Sailors with five steals of his own.
The Sailors never let the Tigers score more than 10 points in a quarter after the first. The Sailors leading scorer was Daniel Raper, who scored 12 points.
The Tigers are now 3-14 and 1-7 in the league. They will play again Saturday, Feb. 5, as they take on Battle Mountain in Edwards.
