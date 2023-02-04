Summit boys basketball lets Coal Ridge creep back into the game, loses 60-59 in overtime

Tyler Hodges delivers a layup during the Tigers' home game vs. the Palisade Bulldogs at Summit High School in Breckenridge on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

John Hanson/For the Summit Daily News

Friday night was an exciting night of basketball at Summit High School. After an exciting win for the Summit girls basketball team over Coal Ridge, the Summit boys basketball team fell to Coal Ridge’s boys basketball team 60-59 in an overtime thriller on Feb. 3.

Spurred on by the energy of the girls basketball program, the Summit boys team began its game firing shots from all over the court.

Junior Hank Chabot and seniors Jack Schierholz, Christian Broughton and Tyler Hodges collectively worked together to go on an extensive run to start the first quarter.

Several 3-pointers from Summit led to a double-digit lead to end the first quarter of play 22-10.

The Titans looked more composed and grounded as they started the second quarter. With their emotions in check, the Titans went on a run to start the quarter, but the Tigers were quick to match the influx of points.

Junior Emilio Jain made crisp cuts into the paint, which led to several points scored from close range. At the end of the half, Summit held its double-digit lead with a score of 34-24.

“I think we have kind of found a team rhythm,” head coach Jordan Buller said. “I felt good coming in here tonight and our guys were ready to play. Kyle (Kimball) found some good shots in the first half and the defensive energy of the entire group was really high in the first half.”

Summit kept up the intensity to begin the third quarter. Schierholz used his athleticism to drive to the basket while Broughton and Chabot slunk past defenders for several layups.

Midway through the third quarter, Summit sported a 44-32 lead. Coal Ridge tried to bring the score within 10 points, but continued to be thwarted by the Tigers defense.

Summit led 48-34 as the team headed into the fourth quarter.

With its back against the wall, Coal Ridge put in a heightened effort to claw back into the game.

Coal Ridge seniors Chase Gerber and Andres Mendoza led drives down the floor. With around three minutes the duo cut the Titans’ deficit to 5 points.

With some new energy in the hands of the Titans, Coal Ridge continued to attack the basket.

Coal Ridge junior Lochlan Wade sank a wide open 3-pointer to bring the score to 48-46 with under two minutes remaining.

The Titans continued to pursue the basket, and in the final seconds of regulation Mendoza made a 3-pointer to bring the game to overtime, tied 50-50.

Both teams exchanged points in overtime with Jain and Mendoza taking turns from each side of the court. Tied at 57-57 with under a minute remaining, Schierholz put Summit up by 2 points, but it was not enough to outlast the Titans.

Coal Ridge sank another 3-pointer with just seconds remaining to defeat Summit 60-59

“We gave up a lot of threes at the end of the game when they were trying to claw their way back in,” Buller said. “Our team has a problem with discipline. We don’t like to stand on our feet, we like to jump in passing lanes when it is not the opportune moment. That really cost us tonight.”