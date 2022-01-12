Summit boys basketball loses in hard-fought battle against league rival Glenwood Springs
The Summit boys basketball team had its first interleague game of the season Tuesday, Jan. 11, when it traveled to Glenwood Springs to take on the 3-8 Demons.
The Tigers were coming off their second win of the season after they beat John F. Kennedy High School 48-33 at home Jan. 4.
The first quarter of the game against the Demons started with some back-and-forth play from both teams.
Seniors Ephraim Overstreet and Jac Crowe got the scoring going early for the Tigers with a few quick putbacks and downing some midrange jumpers.
At the end of the first quarter, the Tigers were within 7 points of the Demons, down 17-10.
In the second quarter, however, Glenwood started to pull away from Summit after going on a run and shutting down the Tigers offense. The Demons outscored the Tigers 12 to 7 in the second quarter to go up 29-17 at halftime.
The Tigers were far from done, though, as they caught fire in the third quarter.
Led by Emilio Jain, Mac Scroggins and Overstreet, the Tigers went on a 13-6 run to cut the score within 3 midway through the third quarter.
But the Tigers scoring spree was halted by a Demons timeout, and then the Demons started to find a way to score again. The Demons went on a 13-5 run of their own to enter the fourth quarter leading 48-37.
From then on, the Demons did not let the Tigers back in the game as they maintained a double-digit lead until the final buzzer to improve to 4-8 on the season with a 67-49 win.
The Tigers will play the 8-2 Eagle Valley Devils today for another league matchup before returning home to face Battle Mountain at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.