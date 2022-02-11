Summit boys basketball loses to Basalt 67-55 on senior night

Summit High School’s Ephraim Overstreet high-fives members from both Summit High School’s boys and girls varsity basketball teams as he is introduced at senior night prior to a game against Basalt on Thursday, Feb. 10, at Summit High School in Breckenridge.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

The Summit boys basketball team has had a series of growing pains this season as it has tried to find chemistry as a young team and overcome the loss of nine seniors at the end of last season.

The team has grown throughout the season, and on senior night Thursday, Feb. 10, against Basalt High School, Summit displayed this growth as they tried to win for the team’s four seniors.

The Tigers started the game off a bit slow, a little timid and perhaps nervous to play in front of a big home crowd on senior night.

The Tigers fell into a hole early due to some miscommunication, and the Longhorns went up by close to 10 points in the early part of the first quarter.

“(Basalt) came out ready to play,” coach Jordan Buller said. “They shot the ball extremely well, and our defense wasn’t in their face and not quite as intense as they needed to be.”

The Tigers did respond in the second and third quarters as the team wanted to win for its four seniors: Mac Scroggins, Ephraim Overstreet, Phil Berezinski and Jac Crowe.

Summit got the game to within a couple of points but could never truly get over the lead that Basalt had built.

The team was led in large part by the senior core, with Scroggins finding open looks, Crowe and Overstreet working inside and Berezinski doing what he could on both sides of the ball.

Summit High School’s Philip Berezinski shoots over Basalt’s Wyatt Loomis during the forth quarter of the varsity boys basketball game Thursday, Feb. 10, at Summit High School in Breckenridge.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

The Tigers played as a passionate, competitive unit that was absent in the early parts of the season, but it wasn’t enough, as Summit missed too many shots and made too many mistakes toward the end to make the comeback complete.

The Tigers lost 67-55 to go 3-17 on the season.

“This year has been somewhat of a struggle, but I am really proud of the guys,” Buller said. “We have been talking a lot about how basketball relates to life in a way and how you can work as hard as you want but things still don’t always work out your way. I have been proud of their effort and resiliency.”

The Tigers will have their last home game Saturday, Feb. 12, against Eagle Valley. Tipoff is at 2 p.m.