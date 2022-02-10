Summit boys basketball loses to Rifle 61-41

Summit High School’s Matthew Valdez drives to the basket during the second quarter of the varsity boys basketball game against Battle Mountain on Jan. 14 at Summit High School in Breckenridge.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

As the regular season is about to come to an end, the Summit boys basketball team has been struggling as the Tigers have not won a game since Jan. 14, when they beat Battle Mountain at home 60-48.

Since then, the team has lost eight consecutive games, but it hasn’t been because of lack of effort. The Tigers have come out of the gates ready to play at every game but find themselves getting shut down defensively or making mistakes that lead to turnovers.

The same was true for the Tigers as they took on the Bears on Tuesday, Feb. 8, in Rifle.

The Tigers played tough defense in the opening minutes of the first quarter, but the Bears also shut down the Tigers offense.

Mac Scroggins got the scoring going for the Tigers with a 3-pointer, but that seemed to awaken the Bears as they then went on a massive run to lead the Tigers 16-3 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second, the Tigers regrouped and helped hold the Bears to only 10 points while they scored nine of their own.

Emilio Jain got a steal, and Christian Broughton came away with a pair of steals, which contributed to offensive opportunities on their side of the floor. At halftime, Rifle led the game 26-12.

In the third quarter, Summit started to lose some of the speed it played with in the first half as the Bears outscored the Tigers 18-9 to extend their lead to 44-21.

Tyler Hodges and Matthew Valdez did what they could to find ways to score but came away empty handed most of the time.

The Tigers were able to produce 20 points in the fourth quarter led by Scroggins and Hodges, who got hot from 3-point range.

Scroggins hit two 3-pointers while Hodges nailed one, which helped to narrow the lead a little at times, but Rifle continued to produce points to get its sixth win of the season, 61-41.