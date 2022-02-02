Summit boys basketball plays tough against Glenwood Springs but can’t salvage win

Summit High School’s Jac Crowe powers to the basket against a Battle Mountain defender during the first quarter of the varsity boys basketball game Jan. 14 at Summit High School in Breckenridge.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

The past two weeks have been tough on the Summit High School boys basketball team as it has dropped its past four games and battled through injuries, as the young team continues to search for an identity and chemistry.

The Tigers got off to a better start Tuesday, Feb. 1, against the Glenwood Springs Demons, as seniors Ephraim Overstreet and Mac Scroggins put early points on the board.

The Tigers also played with great defensive intensity, putting pressure on the Demons and causing them to appear frazzled. Jack Schierholz had a couple of early steals, while Phil Berezinski and Hank Chabot scored points inside the paint to give the Tigers the lead after the first quarter of play, 14-11.

“We talked yesterday a lot about being better competitors,” head coach Jordan Buller said. “It’s not fun be be down by 30 points in the third quarter and feel like you are not in the game, but tonight, we gave ourselves a chance, and that was what we were asking for.”

In the second quarter, the game became more of a shootout as both teams found ways to make defensive stops and scrounge for points by putting in strong efforts on both sides of the floor.

A run led by Scroggins and Schierholz started to open the lead for the Tigers, but the Demons matched the run with one of their own, putting the Demons up at halftime, 28-26.

The Tigers did not quit, though, as Overstreet opened the quarter with back-to-back explosive layups to help narrow the score.

The Tigers continued to play tough defensively, not allowing the Demons to go on any major runs and disrupting the momentum the team had going into the second half.

But the quarter ended with the Demons scoring a few points to lead by 8 going into the final quarter of play.

Summit High School’s boys basketball varsity head coach Jordan Buller speaks with a referee during the forth quarter of the varsity boys basketball game against Battle Mountain on Jan. 14 at Summit High School in Breckenridge.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

In the fourth, the wheels came off for the Tigers as they appeared to be out of energy from the effort they displayed defensively earlier in the game. The Tigers tried to find an answer, but they turned the ball over often as the Demons put a run together to put the game away for good.

The Demons went on to beat Summit for the second time this season, 53-43.

“We are not used to being in close games at this point,” Buller said about the Tigers downfall in the fourth. “So to have that last four or five minutes where we really need to key in on some plays and make big plays and get big stops, the guys aren’t used to it. But the idea is that we are going to get used to it.”

The Tigers are now 3-13 overall and 1-6 in league play as their losing streak continues. The Tigers will get another chance to prove themselves Wednesday, Feb. 2, as they take on Steamboat Springs on the road. The Tigers will play at home again Feb. 10 when they take on Basalt in a rescheduled matchup from earlier in the season.