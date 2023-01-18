Summit boys basketball snaps winless streak at home, defeats Buena Vista 59-54

Kyle Kimball pulls up and looks for an open teammate during the Tigers' home game vs. the Palisade Bulldogs at Summit High School in Breckenridge on Jan. 5, 2023. Kimball recently helped lead Summit to its first home win in over a year, defeating Buena Vista 59-52 on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

John Hanson/For the Summit Daily News

369 days have passed since the Summit boys basketball team beat Battle Mountain High School on Jan. 14, 2022.

Since Summit’s win over Battle Mountain, the Tigers have failed to record a single win at home.

Every streak — good or bad — comes to an end eventually, and on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Summit defeated the Buena Vista Demons 59-54 to earn the program’s first home win in over a year.

Summit took to the floor like it was ready to secure its first home win of the season. Seniors Kyle Kimball and Tyler Hodges got the scoring going for Summit with Kimball sinking a series of 3-pointers in the early minutes of the game.

“We have been talking to Kyle about getting up a few more shots in the beginning,” head coach Jordan Buller said. “To see him knock down a few at the beginning of the game is a big step for us.”

At the end of the first quarter, Summit led 19-16, but in the second quarter, the Demons outscored the Tigers 9-7 in order to go into halftime, trailing Summit, 26-25.

In the third quarter, senior Tam Flowers led the Demons to a marginal lead over the Tigers. With 16 points scored in the quarter, Buena Vista sat on a four-point, 41-37 lead heading into the final quarter of play.

Determined to finally record a win at home, Kimball and Hodges converged again at the beginning of the fourth quarter to tie the game at 42-42.

The influx of quick points to begin the quarter invigorated the Tigers leading to more points from Kimball, Hodges and junior Hank Chabot.

With time close to expiring, Buena Vista put in a final effort to bring the game back within reach. The effort from the Demons was not enough though as the Tigers closed out the game with made free throws and offensive rebounds.

Summit won 59-54 to advance to 3-7 on the season.

“We have been fighting for a couple wins the last couple weeks,” Buller said. “To be able to pull one out, especially in a tight game feels really good. The guys were stoked in the locker room.”

Summit will now prepare for an away game against Moffat County High School on Friday, Jan. 20. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.